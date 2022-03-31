Thunderbirds hosting sensory-friendly game on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds will be hosting a sensory-friendly Sunday at the MassMutual center.

“Our normal game experience will be toned down quite a bit. We love to blow it out on big nights and on this night we’re going to tone it down,” said Nathan Costa, Springfield Thunderbirds President.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are offering a unique game experience for hockey fans this weekend.

For the second time in team history — the Thunderbirds are partnering with the Center for Human Development to host sensory friendly Sunday.

With five thousand tickets already sold the game is expected to be one of the biggest Sunday crowd showings ever.

“Families were really, really appreciative the first time we did this. I was just speaking to a mom who is in the lobby picking up tickets who is coming all the way from Connecticut and she’s really, really excited so it is an amazing feeling to see it’s reaching people in the community,” said Ben Craft, vice president of Community Engagement for Center for Human Development.

Notable changes at Sunday’s game will include no goal horn, decreased music, cool down rooms and no strobe lights, with the goal of providing a normal game experience for those who are sensory-sensitive.

“It’s estimated that one in 20 young people experience sensory processing disorder…These folks process sounds, smells, feels differently, and so our thought going into this game is to let them experience the thrill of the Thunderbirds game without any potential disruption from the normal noise that accompanies the experience,” said Craft.

Costa told Western Mass News that bringing awareness to this cause is important to his players.

“We actually talked to our Captain and some other players about it coming up and they embrace it. They are inclusive. These guys at this level is so good with kids especially so to have the music tone down, the goal horn not happening does not really change much for the players it is obviously more inclusive and that’s what they are all about to. They want to give back to the community and the kids and this is a perfect way to do that,” said Costa.

Puck drops for the sensory-friendly game at 2:05 Sunday afternoon.

