Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam begins 2022 Dress for Success donation drive

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tis’ the season for spring cleaning and while you are emptying out your closets, why not donate to a good cause? In partnership with Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts, Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam is holding its annual clothing drive.

The annual Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts clothing drive at Cooper’s Gifts kicked off Friday.

“Clean your closet, change a life, bring us those clothes and we will get them to a place that can use them for good,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts.

Gourde told Western Mass News she has partnered with the non-profit organization for about six years.

“We know the difference the right clothing can make and how a woman feels about herself,” Gourde added.

Jess Roncarati-Howe, the program director of Dress for Success, told us the organization’s mission is to help local women have the proper tools they need to land a job.

“Confidence is key. If you go into an interview knowing that you are dressed for the job that you want, dressed for the job that you deserve, you are going to perform at that level during in an interview and you are going to present yourself in a way that will really help you move forward in your career,” Roncarati-Howe explained.

She said the need is greater than ever as women have been disproportionately impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now re-entering the workforce.

“It’s really incumbent upon Dress for Success to make sure we break down whatever barriers remain and we can’t do without the help of the community,” Roncarati-Howe added.

The organization is looking specifically for shoes, accessory items, and plus size and petite clothing.

“We serve women of all shapes, sizes, and tastes and we want to make sure they can bring their authentic selves to the table,” Roncarati-Howe said.

Meanwhile, Gourde said Dress for Success is April’s recipient of the store’s round-up charity program.

“We ask our customers if they would like to round-up their purchase to the next dollar at the register. If they chose to do so, we match 50 percent and it’s just pocket change really, but it adds up. We have been able to give back 35,000 to local charities since 2014 and it feels fantastic,” Gourde said.

You have the whole month of April to drop off donations at Cooper’s in Agawam. If you would like more information on times, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.