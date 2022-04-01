Environmental Health and Engineering inspects Springfield Courthouse Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New actions Friday at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, where the state sent in inspectors to review the situation after mold was discovered inside the building months ago. And although some are happy to see more steps being taken, they say it’s still not enough.

The company Environmental Health and Engineering is inspecting the courthouse right now. One courthouse employee we spoke with, is hoping for more transparency from the state.

“People have feelings and fear is fear. And that’s what’s going on in that building,” said Laura Gentile, Hampden County Clerk of Courts.

Roderick Ireland Courthouse employees are still worried about their health and safety, after and independent inspection found evidence of toxic, cancer-causing mold in the building just weeks ago. This after the discovery of mold last summer that forced a temporary shutdown of the courthouse for cleanup.

On Friday a company called environmental health and engineering from newton ma was inspecting the building all day.

“I don’t know why they are in there so it doesn’t necessarily make me feel any better,” said Laura Gentile, Hampden County Clerk of Courts.

Gentile is working inside the courthouse daily. She told us she wants to see more being done.

“I would like to know that we are being kept as safe as we possibly can be and that they are moving to find a new location as quickly as possible,” said Gentile.

Rob Ditusa is an attorney representing a number of current and former courthouse employees who are suing the trial court because of the moldy conditions. He said his clients agree with gentile, that more action needs to be taken, and it needs to be done quickly.

“The sole purpose of this litigation is to try and get the courthouse closed so that we can protect the health and safety of the people who are forced to go into that courthouse on a day to day basis,” said Ditusa.

Gentile said she understands why there is not clear communication among the trial court and employees — since there is currently an ongoing lawsuit. But she said once the litigation is complete, she expects to hear a lot more from the state.

“At that point, there’s really no reason why they can’t be completely transparent,” said Gentile.

The state supreme judicial court is expected to hear the case on April 27.

We asked the trial court if the results of this inspection would be made public, but they said they had no further comment.

