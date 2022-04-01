Healey agrees to 2 debates in Democratic governor’s contest

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed to two media-sponsored debates with her fellow Democratic candidate for governor, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, before the September primary.

Healey on Thursday also agreed to participate in two candidate forums with Chang-Diaz before the Democratic State Convention on June 4.

Chang-Diaz has pressed Healey to commit to three debates before the Democratic convention.

Healey’s campaign said the first forum will take place April 19 and will be hosted by the Boston Ward 4 and Ward 5 Democrats and will be moderated by GBH’s Callie Crossley.

The second forum is scheduled for April 27 and will be sponsored by WBUR and the Environmental League of Massachusetts.

Republican candidates for governor include businessman Chris Doughty, former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl and Shiva Ayyadurai, who in 2020 lost a Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate.

