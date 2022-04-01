Inspections held at Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Inspections took place inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield on Friday as courthouse staff members are suing the Massachusetts Trial Court after toxic mold was found inside the building.

Environmental Health and Engineering from Newton was the company conducting the inspections. In a notice sent to employees, they started at 9:30 a.m. Friday and were scheduled to work throughout the day.

Rob DiTusa is an attorney representing a number of courthouse staff and jurors, suing the trial court over dangerous mold discovered in the building. He said this inspection was ordered by the attorney general’s office, who is representing the trial court in the lawsuit.

“The Trial Court is continuing to conduct inspections today including infrared testing, a visual inspection, and air quality testing,” DiTusa said.

DiTusa told Western Mass News that he’s happy to see more being done to determine how bad the mold situation is, but he wishes it was done sooner.

“They had the opportunity to do these inspections for years and years and it’s now April 2022. Why is it that they have not addressed the inspections that we did in February of 2022? Why are they going in now? To us, it looks like it’s a day late and a dollar short,” DiTusa explained.

DiTusa and his co-council had their own inspections done that showed there was toxic, cancer-causing mold inside the courthouse. The Mass. Department of Labor Standards (DLS) was scheduled to conduct their own inspection, but chose not to. We reached out to a representative with DLS, who told us that the proper criteria was not met for DLS to do the inspection because the Trial Court had existing plans to address the issues within the building.

However, DiTusa said leaving the responsibility in the Trial Court’s hands is how they got to this situation in the first place.

“Those inspectors should be at that courthouse, conducting their own, independent inspections. You can’t just leave it up to the Trial Court because it has not worked up until now. Over the past 10, 15 years, what we’ve found is that they’ve let that courthouse come into a state of disrepair,” DiTusa noted.

