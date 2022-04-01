Local businesses continue to be impacted by high gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Concerns about high gas prices now prompting President Biden to take new action. Locally, businesses with delivery services continue to be impacted by the cost of fueling up.

We checked in with one local business we spoke with a few weeks ago when gas prices started rising, to see how they have been overcoming price increases at their store.

“We’ve kept the slight raise just because is still kind of staying but our goal is to not raise it anymore we know everyone is strapped right now,” said Stephanie Oleksak, co-owner of Lagone’s Florist.

Oleksak told Western Mass News that as gas prices remain higher than normal, they have had to increase prices on their delivery services for the past few weeks. She said luckily her customers have been understanding about the change.

“Very understanding because we all the same problem as getting here our driver cost more to deliver everyone is in the same boat,” said Olekask.

On Thursday, President Biden announced a new plan to combat the high prices at the pump, releasing 1 million barrels of oil from the reserves each day for the next six months.

“We’re looking at the largest release ever from the strategic petroleum reserve 180 million barrels over six months. What that means is we’re going to see an extra million barrels per day flowing into the oil markets and that will help lower gas prices a little bit…It’s pushing oil prices down already even though this oil isn’t going to flow into the market until May 1st,” said Biden.

Spokesperson for AAA Mark Shieldrop, told us the good news is that gas prices are currently not sky rocketing like we’ve seen in the past three weeks, but he does expect this to change during the summer.

“We have to remember we’re heading into the summer driving season generally we see more oil consumption and higher gas prices overall,” said Sheildrop.

As for local business owners with delivery services, they told us they hope to get rid of their increased fees as soon as they can.

“We’re keeping an eye on all the gas stations around and going to the cheapest ones we can find to help keep it low for our customers,” said Olekask.

According to AAA, the Massachusetts gas average is currently sitting at $4.22/a gallon as of Thursday.

