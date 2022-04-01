Local doctor answers Aphasia questions after Bruce Willis retirement announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many questions surround the surprising announcement that actor Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition known as Aphasia and will no longer be acting.

This news had many of us wondering what is Aphasia? and how do you know if you have it?

Rumer Willis, the daughter of award-winning actor Bruce Willis took to Instagram Wednesday to announce her father will be taking a break from acting. She captioned the post in-part quote:

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with Aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The announcement had many wondering, what is Aphasia? We spoke with Baystate Medical Center’s Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Dr. Barry Rodstein to get answers.

“Aphasia is a disturbance of language which we sometimes separate from speech, speech is the ability to produce the sounds language is the meaning part,” said Rodstein.

Dr. Rodstein told us Aphasia is a condition that impacts how someone communicates. He explained that the disorder affects the brain’s ability to give meaning to sound making it hard to produce language.

“I think the easiest way to explain it would be what it would be like to be in a country where nobody spoke your language so your thoughts are normal if you just have an aphasia you’re not confused you just can’t put your thoughts to words,” he said.

Dr. Rodstein said the condition is typically caused by a stroke, but can also be the result of an injury to the language center of the brain such as a head injury, or a brain tumor.

He told us there are varying degrees of the disorder.

“Some kinds of aphasia can be progressive on the cause other times something happens, and the damage is done and you hopefully recover somewhat,” he said.

Dr. Rodstein told Western Mass News that someone who has this disorder would know right away. Especially if they use a lot of language or communication in their everyday routine.

“An actor I think would be severely impacted in their career even if the aphasia is mild,” he said.

He said Aphasia is tricky since there are multiple causes of the disorder. However, Rodstein explains that the same things patients do to prevent cancer or stroke can help lower your risk of developing Aphasia.

“Exercise, avoid the bad habits, control your blood pressure, all of the reversible risk things that you talk to your primary care doctor about could help,” he said.

