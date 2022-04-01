Police looking for suspect in early morning shooting on Worthington Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help with any information related to an early morning shooting this past Saturday on Worthington Street, that left one man hospitalized.

Police said there were close to a hundred people near the incident and are asking any eyewitnesses to please come forward.

A 28-year-old gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries is in the hospital, following an early morning shooting on Saturday in Springfield.

Spokesperson for the department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that officers responded to Worthington Street between East Columbus Avenue and Main Street just after 2a.m. for reports of shots fired.

“There was a lot of things going on, and there was a lot of people down there, there was dozens to maybe 100 people that could have possibly witnessed the shooting where this victim was shot,” said Walsh.

Walsh said about this time, three local bars on Worthington Street were closing for the night which led to the large crowds in the area.

Police are asking any eyewitnesses who may have seen something to please come forward with information.

“If they did see something, whether it’s a car, person, someone shooting a firearm. if they can any of that information to the detective bureau that would be extremely helpful, not only to this investigation but to this victim and his family as well,” said Walsh.

We asked Walsh, if the late-night hangout area has seen high crimes in past years.

“Once or twice a year there seems to be an issue with the establishments all letting out and for some reason or another, the parking garage has been an issue. it’s not something that occurs all the time but once or twice a year there seems to be a firearms issue down there,” said Walsh.

Meanwhile, Walsh said Police will be monitoring the area.

“There is usually some officers in that garage or in that vicinity, depending on what is going on that time,” said Walsh.

And if you would like to submit information anonymously, Ryan Walsh said the best way to do so is through Text-a-Tip.

