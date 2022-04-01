Advertisement

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting role with MSNBC.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man who parked weapons near Capitol on 1/6 gets nearly 4 years in prison
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
Healey agrees to 2 debates in Democratic governor’s contest
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards
The Massachusetts State House in Boston
Bill banning hairstyle bias approved by Massachusetts Senate