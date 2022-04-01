Sen. Ramos holds hearing for Eversource rate hikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eversource held a public hearing tonight following the announcement of a rate increase for customers coming next year.

State Rep. Orlando Ramos was at the meeting Thursday night where he voiced his opposition to the rate hike, citing Eversource reported record high revenue as families struggle. he said this isn’t the right time for them to ask for a rate hike.

“This is not the right time for them to be asking a rate increase when families are struggling, businesses still have not recovered from the pandemic, and it’s just not a good time to be asking for this rate hike,” said Rep. Ramos.

Small general service customers could be paying six percent more. For medium and large service customers, prices could be eight percent higher. If approved by the Massachusetts department of public utilities - the increase would take effect in January 2023.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.