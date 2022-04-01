Springfield barber discusses importance of Mass. Senate passing version of CROWN Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bill aimed at preventing hair discrimination in Massachusetts when it comes to hair textures and hair styles is making its way through the state legislature.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate joined the House of Representatives in passing similar versions of Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on hair in schools and places of work. The idea for this bill stemming from real life discrimination. Black twins Mya and Deena Cook, age 15, from eastern Massachusetts were punished for their hair.

“It’s sad that two young ladies were sent home because they had braids and asked to cut their hair,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

Gonzalez told Western Mass News that this bill is especially important for people of color.

“The discrimination that people with different hairstyles, particularly people of color, were receiving, whether it’s in school or in a business, I think it called for legislation. We are the thirteenth state to pass that law,” Gonzalez added.

The Senate version of the bill added the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) as a school organization that must also follow this act. They told us, in part:

“We became aware of being added and do not have any problem with it. In fact, it stands to reason given the MIAA’s role in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Those are values Springfield barber Rosa Rivera said are important to many of her clients.

“I love being a barber. We get people from all over the world, people from Ghana, so you were dealing with different textures and different hairstyles and things that I’ve never seen before, but the creativity is awesome,” Rivera explained.

Rivera believes this bill will help promote freedom of expression.

“I think it’s super important. Like I said, I think people nowadays just want to express themselves and I feel like people should be able to do that without feeling like is somebody going to like my hair or am I going to be able to get this job interview or do I need to change my hair so I can fit in to this aura. Am I supposed to look a certain way?” Rivera added.

Both the House and the Senate will now work together to put together a final version of the bill before sending it to Governor Baker.

