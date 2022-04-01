Springfield city councilors pushing to make three PVTA routes free for two years

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several Springfield city councilors are pushing for a pilot program that would make three PVTA bus routes free for the next two years.

“It’s going to have an immediate impact on a lot of people in the city,” said Springfield Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila.

On Friday, a group of Springfield City Councilors rode a PVTA bus from the Eastfield Mall to Court Square where they held a press conference in the city council chambers. At the meeting, they proposed a two-year pilot program that would make the B7, G2, and B6 PVTA bus lines free to riders.

Western Mass News caught up with Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst and he explained why they chose these specific bus lines.

“These three routes touch every ward in the entire city, so there would be so many residents that would be able to benefit from this free transportation,” Hurst added.

Hurst said they hope free transportation will help make essentials such as food more accessible to residents. He told us the routes are not exclusive to Springfield and the proposal would make transportation free for anyone riding them.

“When you look at the routes at the end of Ludlow, it’s a grocery store and often times, we don’t have full-service grocery stores and folks are in food desserts in many parts of the city when you look at East Longmeadow and where that route finishes, there is a Stop and Shop there. We wanna make sure folks who didn’t have access to fresh food have access to fresh food for free,” Hurst noted.

Davila told us they plan to present the proposal Monday and it will then be in the hands of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. The mayor’s office provided us with a statement that said he does not support the proposal and called it unsustainable. He went on to say:

“My administration will continue to work with our PVTA, businesses and nonprofits for a more accountable, sustainable and targeted specific demand/need approach to assist workforce development efforts for routes, second and third shift needs and child care aspects.”

Hurst told us if passed, the funding for this program would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. He told us the cost would be about $1.7 million per year and $3.4 million dollars over the course of two years.

“Not a heck a lot of the money has gone to the community. This will allow the money to go to the community instantaneously,” Hurst explained.

Davila told us the main goal of the program is to make sure the community is afforded the opportunity to get to and from work or school without any added pressure.

“A lot of people are spending upwards of three dollars a month on transportation in the city students are spending $60 a month, $60 a month on transportation. We shouldn’t be burdening high school students like that,” Davila said.

We spoke with Springfield resident Byanka Wilson, who rode the bus Friday morning alongside the city councilors. She told Western Mass News that she feels Springfield is ready for the change.

“I’m a parent who rides the bus and my son will be in high school soon and it’s already enough I am figuring out which route to get on and get to from school, but also him not having to pay for anything while riding the bus is going to take a lot of stress off himself,” Wilson noted.

