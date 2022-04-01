Springfield School Committee votes to lift mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield School Committee voted to end their mask mandate starting Monday, making them one of the last districts in our area to do so.

Next Monday, Springfield students, teachers, and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in the classroom. The school committee voted unanimously earlier tonight to end the mandate.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said she is comfortable with this recommendation given the city’s COVID data.

“We have seen a downward trajectory as far as our cases are concerned. You will recall that in January we had 9,498 cases in that moth. in the month of February, it went down to 1,484, and currently in march we are at 283,” she said.

Looking even more closely, she said this week there were only four cases among the 0-10 age group and 11 cases in 11 to 20 year olds. And school officials said the number of cases has remained low within students.

Masks will still be required in school health offices and for students and staff returning from quarantine on their 6th through 10th day after testing positive. Masks will also still be strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

The updated guidance also said schools will now allow visitors, meetings can be held in person, field trips are allowed and cafeterias will open for in person service beginning May 1st.

But not all schools will be switching their policy just yet. A spokesperson for Phoenix Charter Academy told us the school is keeping their mandate in place for now and will reassess next month.

School officials said there will still be strategies in place to mitigate the spread of COVID. Those include social distancing when possible, hand washing, weekly pool testing as well as at-home test kits for families who have opted in and encouraging vaccinations. Health officials said they will continue to meet and assess the data.

