Temporary gas tax suspension in Conn. may draw Mass. drivers to the pump

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Friday across the border in Connecticut, the 25 cent gas tax has been suspended through the end of June, as a way to offset the impact of high gas prices. This, leading to questions over whether local drivers here in western Massachusetts will take advantage of this new law.

“I believe it it’s a very good idea for the state as you can see the prices are really they just skyrocketed in the past few months,” said Connecticut resident Moazzam Saifull.

A temporary gas tax cut began on Friday just over the stateline in Connecticut as part of an effort to combat high gas prices, lowering the cost by 25 cents a gallon. Western Mass News stopped by the Massachusetts/Connecticut border to see if bay state drivers started to take advantage of the constitution state’s gas holiday.

“I know it’s only 25 cents, but 25 cents can go a long way,” said Massachusetts resident Gery Winthworth.

In Massachusetts, legislators are not in agreement on this gas tax suspension with the House and Senate both voting against the proposal in recent weeks, but Massachusetts drivers told us they believe the 24 cent gas tax in the Commonwealth should be cut too in line with Connecticut.

“I think it’s pretty good idea because, you know, the gas prices are already really high as everyone can tell it gets drivers angry and I think this will calm down the situation,” said Winthworth.

When we checked it out, the lowest price of gas at the stateline border is currently $3.91 per gallon at one Connecticut gas station and just a few minutes away, at one Massachusetts station, it is currently sitting at $4.01 per gallon. We asked one local gas expert how this new law in Connecticut might affect gas stations here in western Mass.

“I think it’s only natural to expect that some customers will go across the stateline into Connecticut for the lower price,” said local gas expert Bob Bolduc.

Bolduc told us he does not believe a gas tax cut is the best idea to help with the pain at the pump due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“I don’t particularly think it’s a wise idea to be encouraging more usage when we really should be spending our time helping the people in Ukraine,” said Bolduc.

He added that only time will tell if this temporary gas tax will impact Massachusetts.

“On all those sales Massachusetts will lose the tax income from those sales and so the question is where is the crossover point, will Mass. lose more by the people that leave to make up for the fact that they’re collecting the higher price here?” said Bolduc.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.