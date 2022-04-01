Two injured in crash on Mass. Pike in Westfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash along the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Westfield when a vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

West Springfield fire officials said that two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

