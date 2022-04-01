Advertisement

Two injured in crash on Mass. Pike in Westfield

Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Westfield.
Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Westfield.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash along the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Westfield when a vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

West Springfield fire officials said that two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starting Friday across the border in Connecticut, the 25 cent gas tax has been suspended...
Temporary gas tax suspension in Conn. may draw Mass. drivers to the pump
Inspections took place inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield on Friday as...
Inspections held at Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield
Starting Friday across the border in Connecticut, the 25 cent gas tax has been suspended...
Temporary gas tax suspension in Conn. may draw Mass. drivers to the pump
Several Springfield city councilors are pushing for a pilot program that would make three PVTA...
Springfield city councilors pushing to make three PVTA routes free for two years