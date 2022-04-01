Two officers guilty, two acquitted in 2015 brawl outside Nathan Bill’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Verdicts have been reached in the trial of four former Springfield Police officers, connected to the brawl that took place outside Nathan Bill’s back in 2015.

Late Thursday afternoon, a jury found two officers involved guilty and two others were acquitted.

A jury found former Springfield Police officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero guilty of three counts of simple assault and battery.

Those charges are misdemeanors and for the felonies they faced, which included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, the jury found them not guilty. Two other former officers who were tried were acquitted, Jameson Williams and Anthony Cicero.

These officers were accused of fighting four black men while off-duty, severely injuring them. All of this taking place outside the Nathan Bill’s Bar in April of 2015. The co-owner of Nathan Bill’s, John Sullivan, was also tried in this case but a judge acquitted him last week.

We reached out to Attorney General Maura Healey for her reaction to the verdict. A spokeswoman with her office sent us a statement that reads quote:

“We are pleased to deliver a measure of justice and accountability in this hard-fought case and thank the jury for their service. We look forward to continuing our prosecution against the remaining defendants.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also sent our newsroom a statement, that reads quote:

“This finally closes an ugly chapter in the history of our police department. Inappropriate actions by any officer will not be tolerated. Police Superintendent Clapprood and I will continue to focus on the reforms and initiatives that we have implemented to move our Police Department forward.”

The sentencing hearing for Billingsley and Christian Cicero is set for April 8.

