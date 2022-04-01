Advertisement

Westfield church continuing to collect donations for Ukraine

Ukraine Flag, Ukraine
Ukraine Flag, Ukraine(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Robin Kimble
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update now on the ongoing efforts to help those in need in Ukraine.

Western Mass News partnered with the Full Gospel Church in Westfield in March to collection donations. People came and dropped off items to sites at our station in Springfield and at the church.

Thanks to the generous donations, they were able to ship nearly 200,000 pounds of food, clothing, and medical supplies to Ukraine and tens of thousands of dollars were raised to help purchase supplies and food there.

The church is still accepting donations and checks. Monetary donations can be made payable to Full Gospel Church with ‘Support Ukraine’ in the check’s subject line and mailed to Full Gospel Church, 110 Union Street, Westfield, MA 01085. Donations can also be made online.

The list of needed items appears below:

MEDICAL

  • Gloves
  • Gauze, abdominal guaze, eye shield or pad
  • Ace wrap, adhesive tape
  • Bandages
  • Arm slings
  • Pain medication
  • Cotton balls
  • Kids medication
  • Safety pins
  • Surgical supplies (surgical tape, antibiotic ointment, wipees)
  • Aloe vera gel
  • Calamine lotion
  • Eye wash solutions
  • Sterile saline for flushing and irrigation
  • Antidiarrhea medication
  • Laxatives
  • Hydrocortisone cream
  • Cough and cold medications

HYGIENE

  • Body wash
  • Shampoo
  • Wet wipes
  • Deodorant
  • Soap
  • Pads
  • Razors (no aersol shaving cream)
  • Toothpaste, toothbrushes, and floss
  • Note: NO hand sanitizer

BABY

  • Diapers (all sizes)
  • Baby wipes
  • Baby food (cereal, fruit puree, rice puffs)
  • Baby clothing (onesies, pants, tops, socks, pantyhose, hats, coats)

FOOD

Non-perishable dry goods including:

  • Snacks
  • Protein bars
  • Cereals, oatmeals
  • Tea, coffee
  • Nutella, peanut butter
  • Ramen, rice
  • Pasta
  • Dry yeast
  • Spices (salt, pepper)
  • Chocolates, candies
  • Nuts

BEDDING

  • Blankets
  • Bed sheets
  • Pillows
  • Air mattresses
  • Foam mats
  • Cots
  • Sleeping bags

CLOTHING

  • New adult clothing
  • New children and teens clothing (t-shirts, pants, shoes, sneakers)
  • Socks for adults, teens, and children
  • Underwear for adults, teens, and children
  • Plain white t-shirts for adults, teens, and children
  • Thermal clothing

