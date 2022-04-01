Westfield church continuing to collect donations for Ukraine

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update now on the ongoing efforts to help those in need in Ukraine.

Western Mass News partnered with the Full Gospel Church in Westfield in March to collection donations. People came and dropped off items to sites at our station in Springfield and at the church.

Thanks to the generous donations, they were able to ship nearly 200,000 pounds of food, clothing, and medical supplies to Ukraine and tens of thousands of dollars were raised to help purchase supplies and food there.

The church is still accepting donations and checks. Monetary donations can be made payable to Full Gospel Church with ‘Support Ukraine’ in the check’s subject line and mailed to Full Gospel Church, 110 Union Street, Westfield, MA 01085. Donations can also be made online.

The list of needed items appears below:

MEDICAL

Gloves

Gauze, abdominal guaze, eye shield or pad

Ace wrap, adhesive tape

Bandages

Arm slings

Pain medication

Cotton balls

Kids medication

Safety pins

Surgical supplies (surgical tape, antibiotic ointment, wipees)

Aloe vera gel

Calamine lotion

Eye wash solutions

Sterile saline for flushing and irrigation

Antidiarrhea medication

Laxatives

Hydrocortisone cream

Cough and cold medications

HYGIENE

Body wash

Shampoo

Wet wipes

Deodorant

Soap

Pads

Razors (no aersol shaving cream)

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, and floss

Note: NO hand sanitizer

BABY

Diapers (all sizes)

Baby wipes

Baby food (cereal, fruit puree, rice puffs)

Baby clothing (onesies, pants, tops, socks, pantyhose, hats, coats)

FOOD

Non-perishable dry goods including:

Snacks

Protein bars

Cereals, oatmeals

Tea, coffee

Nutella, peanut butter

Ramen, rice

Pasta

Dry yeast

Spices (salt, pepper)

Chocolates, candies

Nuts

BEDDING

Blankets

Bed sheets

Pillows

Air mattresses

Foam mats

Cots

Sleeping bags

CLOTHING

New adult clothing

New children and teens clothing (t-shirts, pants, shoes, sneakers)

Socks for adults, teens, and children

Underwear for adults, teens, and children

Plain white t-shirts for adults, teens, and children

Thermal clothing

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.