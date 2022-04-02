Basketball Hall of Fame names Class of 2022 honorees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame is Springfield has announced the 13 honorees for its 2022 enshrinement.

The announcement was made Saturday morning in New Orleans at the site of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The Class of 2022 will consist of 13 members, including five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, two-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, the NBA’s sixth-winningest coach of all-time George Karl, WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and five-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA Champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen.

The enshrinement will take place in Springfield on September 9th and 10th.

You can find the full list of Class of 2022 inductees and ticket information for the enshrinement ceremony on the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame website.

