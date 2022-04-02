A cold and breezy start to the morning, but lots of sun sets up a warmer afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Overnight temperatures fell below freezing, coupled with a healthy breeze, setting up for a cold start to the first weekend of April! Sunrise temperatures stick around the mid 30s as a northwesterly flow keeps blustery conditions in place, with some gusts reading up toward 20-25 mph. With the wind chill, it feels more like the mid and upper 20s for the first half of Saturday morning.

As high pressure continues to build to the southwest today, expect any morning cloud cover to clear and make way for lots of sunshine. Saturday will remain dry and bright but the breeze will stick around for most of the day as high pressure settles into the region. Gusts may still reach 20-25mph, but temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 50s for a pleasant afternoon.

Cloud cover returns late Saturday evening ahead of a fast, and weak, moving low pressure that will bring some rain showers into the region Sunday by mid-day/early afternoon. Winds do calm down and become barely noticeable but Sunday expects to stay cloudy and on the cooler side as light rain showers continue on and off throughout much of the second half of the day. You can expect temperatures to settle in the mid and upper 40s. There does (dare I say) remain the risk for a couple light snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns, but no accumulation is expected!

The work week starts off dry and seasonable with some good sunshine returning for Monday & Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, clouds return but temperatures for both days stick around the mid and upper 50s. Wednesday you can expect our next chance for rain that can begin the start of a string of showery days leading up until next weekend, which is when we should see the 60s next!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.