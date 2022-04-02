Crews respond to house fire on Rock Valley Road in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Rock Valley Road in Holyoke Friday night.

First responders said there was heavy fire showing from the second floor and coming through the roof with the gusty winds.

There were two residents home at the time of the fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported. the cause of the fire is under investigation.

