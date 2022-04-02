Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire on Rock Valley Road in Holyoke

Crews respond to house fire on Rock Valley Road in Holyoke
By Liam Murphy and Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Rock Valley Road in Holyoke Friday night.

First responders said there was heavy fire showing from the second floor and coming through the roof with the gusty winds.

There were two residents home at the time of the fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported. the cause of the fire is under investigation.

