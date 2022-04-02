Fossil fuel protest held in Northampton against banks

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Now to Northampton where local organizations held a protest this morning to target TD and Bank of America over destruction of the climate

Members of Climate Action Now and other area groups were in attendance. The protest was held outside Bank of America and TD Bank on Main Street in Northampton.

Protestors are demanding that the banks stop funding, insuring and investing in climate destruction.

Western Mass News spoke to Sue Donaldson of Climate Action Now who said one of the goals of today’s protest is to educate.

“When you put your money in the bank the bank takes your money and invests it in various things and these banks here in Northampton TD Bank and Bank of America and other banks are making huge investments in the fossil fuel industry,” she said.

According Climate Action Now, from 2016 to 2020, Bank of America provided $198 billion in financing for the fossil fuel industry, while TD Bank provided $121 billion.

