Advertisement

Fossil fuel protest held in Northampton against banks

Fossil fuel protest held in Northampton against banks
By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Now to Northampton where local organizations held a protest this morning to target TD and Bank of America over destruction of the climate

Members of Climate Action Now and other area groups were in attendance. The protest was held outside Bank of America and TD Bank on Main Street in Northampton.

Protestors are demanding that the banks stop funding, insuring and investing in climate destruction.

Western Mass News spoke to Sue Donaldson of Climate Action Now who said one of the goals of today’s protest is to educate.

“When you put your money in the bank the bank takes your money and invests it in various things and these banks here in Northampton TD Bank and Bank of America and other banks are making huge investments in the fossil fuel industry,” she said.

According Climate Action Now, from 2016 to 2020, Bank of America provided $198 billion in financing for the fossil fuel industry, while TD Bank provided $121 billion.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local organization hosts Autism spectrum awareness walk
Local organization hosts Autism spectrum awareness walk
HCS Head Start holds job fair to fill open teaching positions
HCS Head Start holds job fair to fill open teaching positions
Local organization hosts Autism spectrum awareness walk
Local organization hosts Autism spectrum awareness walk
Saturday afternoon news update
Saturday night news update