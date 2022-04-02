Getting Answers: Bradley Road and Cherokee Drive crossing guard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing concern that a crossing guard was no longer assisting at a busy crosswalk near one Springfield elementary school that many young children and parents use every day.

“It’s actually really dangerous even with a crossing guard here because people go right past the stop sign,” said Renee Caruso, Springfield parent.

Renee Caruso is a Springfield parent with one child who attends freedman elementary school and two other children who go to Duggan Academy down the street. She told us that her kids use this crosswalk at the intersection of Bradley road and Cherokee Drive everyday to get to school. She said the usual crossing guard hasn’t been there in weeks - and she has seen many vehicles not stop ahead of people crossing the street.

“My daughters go down to Duggan and my son goes right here so twice a day they have to cross the street and they don’t stop,” said Springfield parent Renee Caruso.

We stopped by the crosswalk on Friday morning to check it out and witnessed a vehicle stop abruptly when kids and adults were about to cross the road. Caruso told us she reached out to the school when she first noticed the regular crossing guard was not there in the mornings or afternoons, but did not hear back.

“All my kids first went down to freedman but so it’s been three weeks since he hasn’t been here…and he was always here never missed a day,” said Springfield parent Renee Caruso.

We took her concerns straight to Springfield public schools to find out why the crosswalk no longer has a guard at the busy intersection. Azell Cavaan, the chief communications officer, told us in a statement in part quote:

“That crossing guard is no longer with the district. The post, however, is not going to remain without a crossing guard. One will be stationed there by or before Monday morning, April 4th.”

We stopped at this crosswalk Friday afternoon and found the crossing guard position had been filled before Monday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.