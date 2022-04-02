Local organization hosts Autism spectrum awareness walk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Over in Chicopee, Mission: Worthy held an Autism Spectrum awareness walk. Families gathered for a walk around Szot Park in honor of Autism spectrum awareness day. We talked to event coordinators to told Western Mass News the event is a great way to bring the community together and spread awareness

“I want people to see how important it is to get together to bring awareness and just like I said earlier to these people you’re not alone and were all in this together and think that’s the main thing I want to bring out today,” said walk coordinator Julie Rawana.

After the walk the festivities continued with activities like coloring tattoos and sticker and snacks!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.