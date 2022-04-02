Advertisement

Ludlow Police arrest man for suspected marijuana grow operation

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police have arrested a for multiple drug and firearm charges.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, 54-year-old Carl Bump was arrested Saturday morning.

Ludlow Police arrived at Bump’s home on Joy Street Monday night. That was when they discovered a huge marijuana growth operation along with multiple firearms after originally responding for a situation involving a court process.

More than 70 plants, as well as nine pounds of marijuana, were discovered in Bump’s home.

