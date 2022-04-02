Tenants allowed inside Silverbrick Mills to retrieve belongings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New information on the closure of the Silverbrick Mills Building in Chicopee, an agreement was made in housing court this morning allowing tenants back inside to finish moving out after they were forced to leave behind their belongings last week.

The city of Chicopee and the owner of Silverbrick came to an agreement with tenants allowing them to access the building and their belongings beginning Saturday.

“I actually feel that the outcome is satisfactory,” said Vinty and Posh owner Tara Hoffman.

Hoffman is one of the 55 business owners forced out of the Silverbrick Mills Building in Chicopee weeks ago.

On March 1, Chicopee city officials ordered everyone to vacate the front street property immediately deeming the conditions of the property unsafe.

Tenants were told they would have access to their spaces until the end of the month, but that was not the case, when they were ordered out of the building last weekend, their belongings locked up inside.

“Most of us are in the process of moving out we had lined up moving companies, trucks, staff to help work and get that final push to get us out of the building by the first so it was a real, real shock when we were told we couldn’t move,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman was one of the business owners in attendance for Friday morning’s housing court hearing where an agreement was made.

“We just went like item by line item and find the middle ground and actually I can’t even say middle ground basically we got pretty much everything that we asked for in terms of our alliances and accessibility to the building so I think most of us are very happy with what we accomplished,” said Hoffman.

Western Mass News obtained the agreement for what is being called the removal period.

Tenants will be allowed supervised access to the property to remove their belongings from April 2 to May 1.

Each person will be given six hours to gather their stuff and will be accompanied by fire personnel and a private security guard for safety measures.

And while Hoffman says they are happy with the result, this sudden closure still took a toll on several of the small businesses costing some thousands of dollars.

“There are a couple other people who are kind of on shaky ground now and even questioning whether or not as a small business in this environment if they want to continue,” said Hoffman.

Supervised removal will begin at 7am tomorrow and after May 1 the building will be completely shut down by the city until further notice.

