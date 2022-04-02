Advertisement

UMass hires firm to assist in pedestrian safety

By Liam Murphy and Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -UMass has hired a new firm to examine pedestrian safety on campus. UMass officials said VHB is the firm they hired and the goal is to develop short and long term solutions to reduce speeding on campus provide persistent signage, lights and signals and improve pedestrian crossing points, among other things. This comes after two hit and runs took place on campus leaving one person dead, and another injured.

