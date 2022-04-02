Updates on the rehabilitation of AJ Quetta

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After an Attleboro High School hockey player suffered a severe spinal cord injury after crashing head-first into the boards at one of his games against Pope Francis here in western mass. and now we’re checking in to see how his recovery is going.

AJ’s Army took to Twitter this week to share a video. You can see AJ sitting up and moving forward and backward by himself.

To remind you, Quetta underwent surgery at Mass General Hospital before heading to a specialized rehabilitation center in Atlanta following that tragic injury on January 26th of last year.

He received an outpouring of support from his community and beyond, organizations including the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots even donating and showing their support.

According to AJ’s Army on twitter, AJ continues rehab 3 hours a day, 4 days a week at journey forward in Canton.

We’ve also learned that AJ was back with Bishop Feehan hockey this season, as assistant coach for the varsity team.

According to AJ’s army, back in mid-December, Attleboro’s premiere hockey rink was renamed “AJ Quetta rink” in his honor.

Last May, a benefit golf tournament was held in Sharon to help offset recovery expenses for Quetta and his family. Last year they raised $325 thousand.

Good news, that tournament is back for its second year, set to be held on May 16th.

Information on the tournament could be found here.

