Afternoon rain showers expected on a cool and cloudy Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As high pressure exists to our east today, a quick moving low pressure system will arrive by mid day. Clouds out in front has filled the skies overnight and will stick around all through Sunday, keeping temperatures a bit cooler with highs expected to reach the upper 40s & with a few spots perhaps seeing a 50 degree reading. Winds however do remain calm compared to a blustery Saturday.

Light rain arrives this afternoon should stick around through the night, with only total reaching, at most, a quarter of an inch. Winds stay calm most of the day until ramping up late this evening, but with a bit of a cold core with this system, there does (dare I say) remain the risk for a couple light snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns later this evenings as temps drop, but no accumulation is expected!

The work week starts off dry and seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds setting up for Monday, but a bit of a breeze develops for most of Monday with some gusts reaching 20mph. Tuesday looks to have a good chance of reaching 60 despite the return of some cloud cover, but remaining dry. Wednesday you can expect our next chance for rain that can begin the start of a string of showery days leading up until next weekend, which is when we should see the 60s next!

