Silverbrick Mills tenants allowed inside building to get belongings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An agreement was made in housing court Friday, allowing tenants back inside to finish moving out after they were forced to leave behind their belongings last week.

Western Mass News obtained the agreement for what is being called the removal period. According to the agreement, tenants were allowed supervised access to the property today to remove their belongings.

Western Mass News stopped by the building early Saturday, but did not see any tenants there at the time.

Anyone that wasn’t able to stop by Saturday has until May 1st to grab anything left behind.

The agreement states that each person will be given six hours to gather their stuff and will be accompanied by fire personnel and a private security guard for safety measures.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.