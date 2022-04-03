St. Mary’s High School hosts craft fair

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The St. Mary’s High School spring craft fair was held Saturday. There were 50 tables with vendors selling a variety of products, from handmade jewelry and wood signs, to home décor, local art, books and much more.

Western Mass News stopped by the event where we caught up with director of institutional advancement for St Mary’s High School, Hope Tremblay. She told us all of the proceeds from the event will benefit St. Mary’s High School.

“It’ll go into our general fund for the school and be used to offset some of our costs and help our students have a really good experience,” she said.

Tremblay told us they had a lot of student volunteers at the event as well and they are all thankful to the community for coming out and showing support for Saint Mary’s.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.