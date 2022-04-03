Thunderbirds defeat Belleville in overtime match

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Thunderbirds were victorious in overtime Saturday! Springfield won 4-3 over the Belleville Senators. The game winning goal came off the stick of team captain Tommy Cross!

It was a big night for one player who made the transition from college to the pros right here in western Mass.

Matthew Kessel signed his entry level contract with the St. Louis Blues last week.

The defenseman just finished his junior season at UMass-Amherst and we caught up with him to find out what the message has been from his older teammates after his home debut.

“Just telling me to play my game, I think that’s the main thing. Definitely been a little bit of an adjustment, obviously playing against older stronger guys. And I think that’s been the biggest thing, but I’ve been enjoying it so it’s been good,” said Kessel.

Kessel also told Western Mass News that UMass men’s hockey head coach Greg Carvel was in attendance at the MassMutual center! the 21-year-old was a National Champion at UMass last season and won back-to-back Hockey East titles before receiving the call to join the T-Birds for the rest of the year.

It’s a short turnaround for the T-Birds, they’ll hit the ice Sunday at 2:05 p.m. for a rematch against Belleville.

