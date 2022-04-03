Town by Town: April 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News goes Town by Town!

Physically challenged athletes take to the ice in Westfield, as Friday marks the opening day of the 22nd Annual New England Invitational Sled Hockey Tournament! The team hosts 15 teams from across the U.S. The tournament had been cancelled the last two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It continues Saturday and Sunday at the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield.

The Diocese of Springfield marked the start of National Child Abuse Prevention month with a flag raising Friday. Bishop William Byrne was joined by local and state officials as well as a clergy abuse survivor and advocate for the event. The flag is flying outside of Saint Michael’s Cathedral on State Street.

In Longmeadow, the Willie Ross School for the deaf had a legislative breakfast Friday morning. Students helped to serve the meal to nearly a dozen local and state lawmakers in attendance. After breakfast, the guests received a tour of the school’s campus, which recently completed a $2.5 million renovation.

