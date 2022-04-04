Bradley travelers express frustrations with canceled flights

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrated travelers are experiencing delays and cancellations at Bradley International Airport with no word from their airlines as to why.

Airport officials told us 35 flights were canceled on Sunday and that number is back in the double digits on Monday.

“They canceled all my flights, no emails, text messages, calls, so now I have to report to Florida and I have no way of getting there…$400 flight to try to get home,” said Vincenzo Graziano of Palm Coast, FL.

One infantryman in the Connecticut National Guard is now scrambling to report for duty in Florida after receiving a surprise flight cancellation from Spirit Airlines on Monday.

“I had to figure it out all by myself that I don’t even have a flight today,” Graziano added.

If he can’t reschedule, Graziano noted, “I’ll be AWOL. I won’t be able to report into my base. That’s ridiculous.”

Michelle Wuesthoff told Western Mass News that she’s rebooked her flight four different times on three separate airlines to try to get home to South Carolina.

“I think we started at $77 and now, we’re getting close to $600 for the weekend,” Wuesthoff added.

Meanwhile, over at Logan Airport in Boston, it’s more of the same for those flying Jetblue.

“It’s just been an all-around terrible experience with Jetblue just because they don’t have pilots, they tell me,” said Eugene Mannarino.

In a statement, Jetblue officials said in part:

“Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air travel control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry…”

Back at Bradley, airport officials said on Monday morning, there were eight cancellations and six delays. By 1 p.m., those numbers were up to 13 cancellations and 12 delays. It’s an improvement from the 35 cancellations on Sunday, but it is still causing a headache for passengers.

“If it is weather related, it’s not their fault, but I do feel like they could be more accommodating…We’ve had numerous experiences with canceled flights with Spirit. I don’t know if I’d be so quick to book with them again,” Wuesthoff noted.

We reached out to Spirit Airlines, but have not yet heard back.

