Crews locate body of missing woman in Cheshire

ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Search crews have located the body of a woman who had been missing since last year.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said that 78-year-old Paula Kelsey of Adams was last seen walking in the area of Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire on October 15, 2021.

On Wednesday, the search for Kelsey continued when her remains were located in a wooded area near Windsor Road in Cheshire. An identification was made by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday.

The D.A.’s office noted that evidence indicates that Kelsey, who had dementia, became disoriented while out on a walk. There was no evidence of foul play.

