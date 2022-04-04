Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to two-family house fire Sunday afternoon in Easthampton

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton Fire and Police crews responded to a two-family house fire Sunday afternoon.

The Easthampton Fire Department told Western Mass News upon arrival, crews found a two-family house with heavy smoke pushing out from the third floor of the three-story house.

Fire crews made an attack from inside the structure and contained the fire to its origin. According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the house has substantial smoke and water damage throughout it.

All occupants evacuated the house before emergency crews arrived. Two families are displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. Northampton, Southampton, Barnes Air National Guard fire department (RIC), Westover Air National Guard Fire Department (air trailer), South Hadley District 1, Holyoke, and the Easthampton CERT team all responded to assist with mutual aid.

