Getting answers: Robinson State Park to open gates in May

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom about Robinson State Park in Agawam.

They asked why the gate that lets you drive over to the other half of the park is always locked, keeping people from reaching the pavilion and picnic tables.

We reached out to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. They said that starting May 8th, the gate will be open 7 days a week.

On top of that, they said bathrooms will be opened for public use during Memorial Day weekend, and the pavilion will be available for rent.

DCR said that during the winter months, the gates remain locked because of the reduction in visitors, and it allows for better management of the park.

