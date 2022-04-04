Advertisement

Getting answers: Robinson State Park to open gates in May

They asked why the gate that lets you drive over to the other half of the park is always locked, keeping people from reaching the pavilion and picnic tables.
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom about Robinson State Park in Agawam.

They asked why the gate that lets you drive over to the other half of the park is always locked, keeping people from reaching the pavilion and picnic tables.

We reached out to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. They said that starting May 8th, the gate will be open 7 days a week.

On top of that, they said bathrooms will be opened for public use during Memorial Day weekend, and the pavilion will be available for rent.

DCR said that during the winter months, the gates remain locked because of the reduction in visitors, and it allows for better management of the park.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke has been collecting supplies for Ukrainians in need. The donations...
Town by Town: April 4
These troops left donation boxes across their communities over the past couple of weeks, asking...
Girl Scout troops team up with Bob the Bike Guy to collect supplies for Ukraine
We spoke with one Longmeadow resident who shared her disappointment over the Bliss Pool being...
Getting answers: Bliss Pool to remain closed for third year due to drainage issue
Monday, some students were happy to go without a mask with a smile. Others were still taking...
Some Springfield students remain cautious despite lift on school mask mandate