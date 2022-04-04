Girl Scout troops team up with Bob the Bike Guy to collect supplies for Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some young girls of western Massachusetts are thinking of others across the world this week. Multiple Girl Scout troops collected donations over the past couple of weeks to be sent to the people of Ukraine.

Local Girl Scout troops delivered dozens of boxes Monday to a warehouse in Springfield, and these boxes do not contain Girl Scout cookies, but something more valuable to the people in Ukraine.

These troops left donation boxes across their communities over the past couple of weeks, asking for medical supplies that will be sent to Poland.

Monday, the girls of these troops dropped off the boxes at Bob the Bike Guy’s warehouse in Springfield. The boxes were filled with about 500 first aid kits and tons of other medical supplies.

Troop 65068 leader Vanessa Rossini said that this fundraiser was the girls’ idea after watching the news of the war in Ukraine.

“Girl Scouts, one of the things that we do, we work to make the world a better place and to be helpful at all times,” Rossini said. “It just goes hand in hand with what we are, and the girls really wanted to do something to help folks because they are hearing about what’s happening in the news, the war in Ukraine.”

These boxes will be picked up on Friday and brought to a church in Westfield. From there, they will be shipped off to Poland and distributed to the people of Ukraine.

This has taught the young girls the importance of helping out those in most need.

