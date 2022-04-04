Local Zumba instructors host We Dance For Ukraine event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News stopped by the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield Sunday where local Zumba instructors came together to dance for Ukraine.

“We Dance for Ukraine” took place Sunday afternoon from 1p.m.-3p.m. Participants got to enjoy Ukrainian honey babka cake, kids activity table, refreshments, mini-donuts, bracelet making, raffle prizes, flag making, Zumba and more!

We spoke with Zumba Fitness instructor Jennifer McGrath of Fitness First in Feeding Hills, who told us her and the other instructors are excited to help Ukraine.

“We really wanted to make this a celebration of the Ukrainian culture that was our goal we want to celebrate the amazing people that are in Ukraine and refugees that miss there home, really celebrate the music dance laughter stories and history of their beautiful country,” she said.

The event had over 100 people in attendance and they were able to raise $5,000!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.