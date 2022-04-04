Advertisement

Mask mandate ends for Springfield Public Schools

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students and staff within the Springfield public school district will no longer need to mask up.

The school committee voted last week to lift the indoor mask mandate.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said she’s comfortable with this recommendation as COVID-19 cases in the city have declined significantly since January.

Masks will still be required in school health offices and for students and staff returning from quarantine on their sixth through tenth day after testing positive.

Masks are strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

