Six Flags to open for 2022 season this weekend

'Scream' at Six Flags New England
'Scream' at Six Flags New England(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is preparing to launch its 2022 season.

The amusement park will be open on weekends and select days from Saturday, April 9 until Sunday, April 24 for both Massachusetts and Connecticut spring break.

According to Six Flags officials, New England’s largest theme park will focus on the guest experience this year.

Some new enhancements include single rider lines, the addition of Q-smart technology, and mobile food ordering.

