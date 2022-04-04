Some Springfield students remain cautious despite lift on school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the first day that the indoor mask mandate was lifted at Springfield Public Schools.

Many students saw their classmates’ faces for the first time in two years, but what about those still wearing a mask?

Monday, some students were happy to go without a mask with a smile. Others were still taking precautions, some for health reasons.

“I’m immune-compromised, so better to be safe than sorry,” said Springfield Central High School senior Fawn Disley.

She is one student who is still masking up. For her, it is health-related, so she has been very aware of her surroundings as she has to learn how to live in a post-mask environment.

“COVID’s down, so I guess it’s okay, and we have to move forward at some point,” Disley told us. “But I don’t know. It’s definitely scary ‘cause the pandemic has been really serious.”

She does question how some of her classmates keep up with hand washing and sanitizing.

“Some guys, like I’m a little iffy about, because some of these guys are just boys, and like, I’m not really sure they are cleaning their hands enough,” Disley said.

She does have a suggestion if you are feeling sick.

“If you’re, like, coughing, put on a mask ‘cause, like, what if you do have something?” she said.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We reached out to Springfield Public Schools to see what the overall district reaction was.

They told us in a statement, in part:

“Many schools reported a mixed bag, with many people choosing to keep their masks on and many others choosing not to wear them.”

We went right to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about lifting the mask mandate considering there is another COVID-19 variant out there. We asked if masks are off the table.

“If the numbers dictate that the numbers were to increase to an alarming rate, we do what we’ve done in the past before,” Mayor Sarno said. “I hope we don’t have to cross that bridge anymore.”

The Mayor added that if people decide to wear a mask for their own comfort level, he asked that you do not ostracize them for it.

