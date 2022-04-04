Springfield officials honors Vietnam Veterans in ceremony Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Springfield held a Vietnam Veterans’ Day ceremony Sunday.

The event was held on Veteran’s Way at the Vietnam Veterans Monument across from City Hall.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that the city of Springfield is proud to honor and recognize our Veterans, especially our Vietnam Veterans who have honorably served our great Nation.

“The United States of America is still the greatest nation in the world we are the home democracy the home strength the home opportunity and who made it that way you our Veterans made it that way,” said the Mayor.

Mayor Sarno goes on to thank the Vietnam Veterans for leading the charge and for continuing to serve our country.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.