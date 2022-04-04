Springfield Police: suspect in road rage incident had child in car

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is accused of shooting at another car this weekend while he had a young child in his car.

Police said Juan Franco was in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon on State Street. He allegedly shot at another car with two people inside, hitting the car.

Investigators found Franco on Main Street and detained him and his passenger and removed a four-year-old child from the back seat.

Officers then located and seized a loaded firearm.

Franco is facing several charges including reckless endangerment of a child.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.