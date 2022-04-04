Advertisement

Springfield Police: suspect in road rage incident had child in car

A Springfield man is accused of shooting at another car this weekend while he had a young child...
A Springfield man is accused of shooting at another car this weekend while he had a young child in his car.(Springfield Police)
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is accused of shooting at another car this weekend while he had a young child in his car.

Police said Juan Franco was in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon on State Street. He allegedly shot at another car with two people inside, hitting the car.

Investigators found Franco on Main Street and detained him and his passenger and removed a four-year-old child from the back seat.

Officers then located and seized a loaded firearm.

Franco is facing several charges including reckless endangerment of a child.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The amusement park will be open on weekends and select days from Saturday, April 9 until...
Six Flags to open for 2022 season this weekend
Outdoor dining is one staple of the COVID-19 pandemic that many hope will stick around.
Southwick restaurant expanding outdoor dining to land and water
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 2,888 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 0 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
A viewer sent in these pictures to our Western Mass News app ‘Share It’ feature. The pair was...
VIDEO: Moose spotted on Southwood Drive in Ludlow