State looking into feasibility of new Springfield courthouse

With ongoing mold concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Western Mass News viewers have been reaching out to us, worried about their well-being inside the building.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are new details surrounding the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

In a letter to the Massachusetts Trial Court, the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, or DCAMM, said they are going to explore the feasibility of a new court complex.

DCAMM had previously approved a $91 million rehabilitation of the building, slated to start this summer.

Monday’s announcement comes just weeks before a trial is set to begin in an attempt to shut down the courthouse.

Attorneys said an independent study showed toxic, cancer-causing mold inside the building. Mold issues shut the courthouse down for weeks last year.

Western Mass News will follow this story and will have the latest at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

