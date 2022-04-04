State looking into feasibility of new Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are new details surrounding the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

In a letter to the Massachusetts Trial Court, the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, or DCAMM, said they are going to explore the feasibility of a new court complex.

DCAMM had previously approved a $91 million rehabilitation of the building, slated to start this summer.

Monday’s announcement comes just weeks before a trial is set to begin in an attempt to shut down the courthouse.

Attorneys said an independent study showed toxic, cancer-causing mold inside the building. Mold issues shut the courthouse down for weeks last year.

