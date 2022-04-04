Syrup Stampede returns to benefit Empty Arms Bereavement

FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Syrup Stampede 5K Run is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The run is a fundraiser for families who have experienced stillbirth, miscarriage, termination for medical reasons, and infant loss.

“I’ve been fighting back tears all day, good tears,” runner Danielle Poche told us. “It’s hard to put it into words.”

Danielle fought back tears at the Empty Arms Bereavement 5K. For her, it was about finishing the race in Florence at Look Park. She explained to Western Mass News why she signed up.

“I heard about Empty Arms a few months ago,” she said, “and I had an early miscarriage.”

A miscarriage can be devastating for any expecting couple. That is why the community support at an event such as the Syrup Stampede makes them feel like they are around people they can relate to.

“Justin, my husband, saw the email promoting the race and signed us up for it, and I think we did it just to feel less alone in our loss,” Danielle explained.

Justin and Danielle are not alone in their loss, as this is the Third Annual Syrup Stampede 5K.

“It’s incredible to see hundreds of people come out to take part in the race and to support Empty Arms,” said coordinator Melissa Mills-Dick.

Finishing first or finishing last, everyone came out for a great cause, no matter their motivation for participating in Sunday’s race.

“I try and run charity events around this area,” said runner Dan Langa. “There seems like there is a lot.”

If you could not join Sunday’s activities but would like to donate, you can donate to Open Arms Bereavement though their website.

