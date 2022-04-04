Town by Town: April 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the final day of a collection of supplies for the people of Ukraine at a Holyoke car dealership.

Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke has been collecting supplies for Ukrainians in need. The donations have been piling up inside a trunk in the dealership’s showroom.

Owner Gary Rome said that he is appreciative of the support of the people of western Massachusetts.

“I’m really excited about the response we’ve had from the community,” said Rome. “It’s such an important cause, and every day, more is being revealed about the atrocities, and I know that this need will continue for quite some time.”

After the collection is done Monday, the supplies will be brought to the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow where they will then begin the process of being sent overseas.

Chicopee city leaders gathered for an autism awareness flag raising at the pole outside of City Hall.

Mayor John Vieau was joined at the event by clients of Sunshine Village, as well as city councilors and other local elected officials.

It’s been 52 years since the Autism Society held its first National Autism Awareness Month.

In Springfield, city leaders kicked off their 25th Annual Health Month with a special event at City Hall.

The event featured a guest speaker from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health who spoke about the importance of cooperation between DPH and the city of Springfield.

Over the next month, the city has nearly 50 educational health events scheduled for residents.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.