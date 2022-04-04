Travelers voice frustrations over delays at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Severe weather has wreaked havoc on flights for people heading to and from the Southeast. Western Mass News has been tracking the situation closely at Bradley International Airport.

There has been a lot of traffic at the departure board, not so much in the skies. With close to 50 cancellations over the last 48 hours, we brought questions to airlines and travelers to find out what they have heard.

“I only have a week of vacation and to stay up here for an extra day was kind of a bummer, but happy I get to see my parents tomorrow,” said Ryan Billings of Plainville, Connecticut.

He is going to wheel up from Bradley International Airport to Florida 24 hours later than expected.

“I got the email saying my flight was canceled to Orlando,” Billings said. “Apparently, they had big storms, a ton of delays over the weekend.”

Billings told Western Mass News he was lucky enough to reschedule his flight with Spirit Airlines free of charge, but not without some bumps in the road.

“Still, plans changed, parents are down there, had to rebook shuttles, all that kind of stuff,” he said.

A spokesperson for JetBlue, one of the airlines experiencing backups this week, told Western Mass News:

“After the past several days of severe weather in the Southeast impacted airlines with thousands of flights cancelled across the industry, we are focused on safely resuming our flight schedule. We have made good progress in ramping up operations and repositioning crewmembers and aircraft that had been forced out of position due to the weather and significant air traffic delay programs.”

It is sure to be a unique first flight experience for Marc Semprebon’s friend.

“He was supposed to fly out yesterday,” Semprebon said. “We decided we were going to drive two hours from Middletown to come up here to Bradley and fly him to Minneapolis and then to Florida.”

So far Monday at Bradley, there have been 13 cancellations and 17 delays. We reached out to Spirit Airlines officials, but have not heard back in time for this newscast.

