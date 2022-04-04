Advertisement

VIDEO: Moose spotted on Southwood Drive in Ludlow

A moose was spotted on Southwood Drive in Ludlow last week.
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another sign of spring is animals foraging for more food and companionship.

Check out these moose spotted in Ludlow last week.

A viewer sent in these pictures to our Western Mass News app ‘Share It’ feature. The pair was seen in the yards on Southwood Drive.

Some great footage of a pair of moose, which are not often seen out and about in residential areas.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

