VIDEO: Moose spotted on Southwood Drive in Ludlow
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another sign of spring is animals foraging for more food and companionship.
Check out these moose spotted in Ludlow last week.
A viewer sent in these pictures to our Western Mass News app ‘Share It’ feature. The pair was seen in the yards on Southwood Drive.
Some great footage of a pair of moose, which are not often seen out and about in residential areas.
