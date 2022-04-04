Westfield residents voice concerns over increasing amount on potholes on city roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Viewers have been reaching out to our newsroom about potholes they have seen all around western Massachusetts.

In Westfield, some have expressed concerns over damage to their vehicles and called on the city for a change to be made.

“Some roads you have to go on the other side of the road to avoid potholes that are going to mess up your car,” said Ethan Sanborn of Westfield. “I know a few people that have ruined their front ends and had tires popped, and it’s just horrible.”

“I was driving on Shaker Road and there was a cluster of potholes on a turn that made me almost lose control of my vehicle,” added Matthew Sawyer, also of Westfield.

Concerns have grown over the number of potholes in the city of Westfield. Western Mass News spoke with Westfield residents who told us that the need to fix them is becoming more urgent and they hope the city takes action now.

“To have someone come in and evaluate the finances of the city and see where the money is actually going, because it’s not going in road repair,” Sawyer said.

People of Westfield told us that Wood Road is just one of the many locations in the city with numerous pothole hot spots.

“Everyone agrees it’s a safety issue,” Sawyer said. “They go to other surrounding cities and there’s no problem with the roads, but it seems to be a very focused issue here.”

We reached out to the city’s Department of Public Works to find out how they are addressing the pothole situation. The deputy superintendent told us in a statement, in part, they are, quote:

“Putting all available staffing and resources toward their timely repair. We ask residents and motorists to be patient and to drive with caution until road repairs can be made.”

We asked Sanborn what roads he hopes the city will fix soon.

“Meadow street, the one we’re on now, Union Street’s bad, East Mountain Road is horrible,” he told us. “I mean, the list of roads that are good is a lot shorter of the list of the roads that are bad.”

