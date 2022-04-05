Advertisement

Baker administration awards grants to school districts statewide

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker-Polito administration Tuesday awarded more than $600,000 to nearly two dozen school districts to help support innovation pathway programs, which provide high school students with opportunities to learn and gain experience in a particular industry.

School districts in western Massachusetts also received funding Tuesday.

Students are able to enroll in post-secondary courses at no cost to them to help them make progress toward industry-recognized credentials.

